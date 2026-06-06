India is 96-1 at lunch on the 1st day of a one-off cricket test against Afghanistan

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — Lokesh Rahul survived a confident appeal for caught behind and remained unbeaten on 37 runs as India reached 96-1 at lunch Saturday on the first day of a one-off cricket test against Afghanistan.

Rahul added 55 off 78 balls for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who was unbeaten on 32 runs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the lone batter out, scoring 24 off 32 balls.

Rahul and Jaiswal added 41 off 72 balls after India won the toss and decided to bat.

Rahul edged behind off Ziaur Rahman Sharifi in the 11th over, but the umpire failed to detect it and Afghanistan didn’t ask for a video review.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, had a chance in the sixth over as an edge carried between slip and gully. He hit five fours overall, before he was caught behind off Saleem Safi in the 12th over.

It is only the second test between India and Afghanistan. Previously the teams played in 2018, when India hosted Afghanistan’s inaugural test in Bengaluru and the home side won by an innings and 262 runs.

Overall, it was the 13th test for Afghanistan, and no points from the match will be accrued toward the World Test Championship. India had previously lost 2-0 to South Africa at home in November.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket