Afghanistan struggles to 113-5 after India declares at 564-8 on Day 2 of one-off test

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up 3-21 as Afghanistan finished the second day of the solitary cricket test against India at 113-5 in 39.5 overs on Sunday.

Prasidh Krishan also picked up 2-27 with Rahmat Shah (43) unbeaten at stumps.

This was after India declared its first innings on 564-8 (127 overs), including centuries from Lokesh Rahul (100) and skipper Shubman Gill (126).

Mohammad Saleem picked up 6-140, the fifth-best bowling figures in tests for Afghanistan. India still leads by another 451 runs.

Earlier, India had reached 475-6 at lunch after Afghanistan picked up three wickets in the morning session.

Gill added 23 runs to his overnight score before he was caught off Saleem, an innings that included 15 fours and a six.

Gill and Rishabh Pant put on 169 runs for the fourth wicket to seize control for the hosts.

Pant then added a quick-fire 36 runs with Dhruv Jurel before the set duo was out in the space of six deliveries – Saleem bowled Jurel (19) to get his fourth, while Pant was caught at the boundary off Hashmatullah Shahidi for 81.

Post lunch, Washington Sundar scored his sixth test half-century as India crossed 500. He hit five fours and a six to anchor the lower order.

Suthar also scored 28 off 41 balls in his maiden test outing. Mohammed Siraj added 22 off 12 balls. Saleem accounted for both Suthar and Siraj – picking up his fifth and sixth wickets, respectively.

It was Saleem’s maiden five-wicket haul – and best bowling figures – in only his second test as India declared ahead of tea.

Suthar then struck the first blow as Siraj completed a running catch to give the spinner his maiden test wicket when opener Abdul Malik was out caught for 16. Afghanistan went to tea at 28-1.

India picked up another four wickets in the final session, led by Suthar and Krishna. Suthar had Rahmanullah Gurbaz out caught for 12

Sediqullah Atal was bowled for 17, while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (20) was out lbw – both to Krishna, who is featuring in his first test on home soil, as Afghanistan slipped to 98-4.

Shahidi and Shah added 36 for the fourth wicket – the best partnership for Afghanistan yet.

Afsar Zazai (3) and Shah battled for 45 deliveries, before Suthar dismissed Zazai in the final over of the day, taking a simple return catch. Shah hit six fours and a six to stay unbeaten at stumps.

It is only the second test between the teams. India had hosted Afghanistan’s inaugural test in Bengaluru when the home side won by an innings and 262 runs.

On Day 1, India had won the toss and opted to bat, finishing the day at 368-3.

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