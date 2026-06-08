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Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez holds talks in Turkey with Erdogan on trade, energy and mining

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By AP News
India Venuzuela

India Venuzuela

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ISTANBUL (AP) — Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Monday for talks aimed at deepening cooperation, particularly in trade, energy, and mining, according to a statement from the Turkish leader’s office.

Rodríguez, who assumed office after U.S. forces captured former president Nicolás Maduro in January, arrived in Turkey following a visit to India focused on strengthening energy ties.

“President Erdogan expressed that our country always stands by the friendly people of Venezuela. He emphasized Turkey’s determination to further advance cooperation with Venezuela in many fields, particularly trade, energy, and mining,” the statement from the Turkish presidential communications directorate said.

Turkey and oil‑rich Venezuela have forged close ties over the past decade, strengthened by Maduro’s support for Erdogan after the failed coup attempt in 2016. Ankara frequently backed Maduro diplomatically, and the two countries signed agreements to cooperate in energy and gold trade despite international sanctions.

The meeting with Rodríguez at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace also addressed steps to raise bilateral trade from $448 million in 2025 to a targeted $3 billion.

In addition to bilateral issues, the leaders exchanged views on global developments, the statement added.

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