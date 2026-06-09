Rain washes out the 3rd cricket international in the West Indies. Sri Lanka wins the series 1-0

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The third one-day cricket international between West Indies and Sri Lanka went the same way as the second and was washed out Monday without a ball being bowled.

Umpires made the decision just after 6 p.m. local time to call off the match because the outfield couldn’t be made ready for play even if the rain abated.

Sri Lanka won the first match of the series by 41 runs for its first ODI win in the Caribbean in 13 years. The two subsequent washouts have given Sri Lanka a 1-0 series victory.

“We’re very happy to win the series,” Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said. “We did really well in that one game in all three departments.

“There’s not a lot of matches ahead of next year’s World Cup and I’m happy with my first series victory as captain.”

The series win was also the first for Sri Lanka’s new coach, former South Africa star Gary Kirsten.

“You can’t control mother nature,” West Indies captain Shai Hope said. “Credit must be given to the Sri Lankan team for the way they played in the first game.”

The series continues with three Twenty20 internationals, the first of which will be played at Kingston on Thursday.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket