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Rain showers delay the start of the first India-Afghanistan one-day cricket match

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By AP News
India Afghanistan Cricket

India Afghanistan Cricket

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DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — Rain has delayed the toss and the start of the first match of a three-match one-day international series between India and Afghanistan on Saturday.

It is the first bilateral ODI cricket series between the countries. The teams have only met at World Cups and Asia Cups in the one-day format, with India winning three of the four matches and the other ending in a tie.

India comes into the match having lost three of its past five ODIs while Afghanistan has won four in a row. Last week, India completed an innings and 300-run win over Afghanistan in a one-off test inside three days.

The second ODI is scheduled for Wednesday at Lucknow and the third on June 20 in Chennai.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

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