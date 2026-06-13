Australia thumps South Africa by 65 runs in Women’s T20 World Cup opener

Australia won the first heavyweight clash of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after routing South Africa for 107 in Manchester on Saturday.

Going for a seventh title in the 10th World Cup, Australia battled to put up 172-8 then won by 65 runs at Old Trafford.

South Africa was runner-up in the last two tournaments and beat Australia when they previously met in the 2024 semifinals. But the Proteas now must top the other group rival India on June 21 to stay in semifinal contention.

Earlier in a blustery, overcast Manchester, Scotland earned its first World Cup win at Ireland’s expense by a comfortable 40 runs. Ireland, chasing a first win for 12 years, dropped its win-loss record to 0-18.

Defending champion New Zealand was playing the West Indies late Saturday.

Litchfield and spinners rout South Africa

Phoebe Litchfield missed Australia’s last warmup due to a quad strain but passed fit in time for their opening match. She was needed in the first over.

Georgia Voll was out for a duck in her World Cup debut and fellow opener Beth Mooney was gone in the fourth over. But Litchfield, undaunted, charged at Marizanne Kapp, pulled Shabnim Ismail for six, and scooped and swept Ayabonga Khaka to raise a 23-ball 50.

Litchfield was out next ball at 61-3 and Australia wobbled again, but Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham revived the charge with 30s in a 58-run stand.

Ismail retired after the 2023 World Cup and unretired at 37. The pacer took a wicket but didn’t complete her overs because of a finger injury. Ismail batted, though, when the result was already settled.

South Africa recovered from 7-2 through captain Laura Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk. Then de Klerk was bowled by leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who helped to run out a slow Kapp. Wolvaardt still made the Proteas a threat, even with the run rate required up to 11.

But after hitting opposite skipper Sophie Molineux for six over long off, Wolvaardt was out for 44 from 39 balls next ball, hitting to Wareham in the covers. South Africa folded from there, the last five wickets adding just 11 runs.

Australia’s four spinners took eight wickets, the pick of them Wareham with 3-13, a catch and a run out. Wareham was named player of the match and shared the praise.

“(Captain) Soph’s been awesome, instilling a lot of freedom within the group and making the group believe we are a good team and can take on this tournament, and that’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Bryce sisters in century stand for Scotland

Scotland put up 161-5 and dismissed Ireland for 121 with five balls to spare.

Ireland won the toss, chose to bowl, and removed the Scotland openers in the powerplay.

But that brought together the Bryce sisters, captain Kathryn and younger Sarah. They combined for 106 in 10.4 overs and Scotland’s first 50 partnership in a World Cup.

Sarah was caught behind on 49 off 35 balls in the 17th over and Kathryn lasted until the 19th with 60 off 39.

“Me and Kathryn know each other well,” Sarah said with a smile. “It’s nice working together.”

Ireland’s chase stuttered out of the gate. Kathryn made a caught and bowled in the first over and medium pacer Rachel Slater’s miserly three runs conceded in two powerplay overs contributed to the pressure intensifying on Ireland.

That helped spinner Kristie Gordon take three wickets in the 13th over and end Ireland’s chances at 70-6. Off-spinner Katherine Fraser added 3-19 and Kathryn Bryce finished with 2-19.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

By FOSTER NIUMATA

Associated Press