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Justin Trudeau skipped Canada World Cup opener because girlfriend Katy Perry performed at US game

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By AP News
2026 Tribeca Festival - "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" Premiere

2026 Tribeca Festival - "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" Premiere

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Former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the United States’ World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday at Inglewood, California, rather than his own nation’s game vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

Trudeau said he made the decision because his girlfriend, Katy Perry, performed in the pregame show before the match at SoFi Stadium.

“Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

Trudeau was Canada’s prime minister from 2015-25.

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are co-hosting this year’s World Cup. Canada tied 1-1 in a game that started at 3 p.m. EDT and the U.S. beat Paraguay 4-1 in a match that began six hours later.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By The Associated Press

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