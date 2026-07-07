Alvarez one of three changes for Messi-led Argentina against Egypt at the World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Alvarez was recalled to Argentina’s starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Egypt at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid striker replaced Lautaro Martinez up front for the defending champion.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also brought in left back Nicolas Tagliafico and midfielder Leandro Paredes for the game in Atlanta.

Egypt benched Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush and brought in Haissem Hassan. Mohanad Lashin returned after suspension.

Argentina is bidding to be the first back-to-back winner of the World Cup since Brazil in 1958 and ’62.

It was given a scare by tiny Cape Verde in the last round when needing extra time to come through 3-2.

Egypt has already made history by advancing to the round of 16 for the first time, having failed to get beyond the group stage on its four previous appearances.

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, L Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, Alvarez

Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ashour, Attia, Lashin, Hassan; Salah, Zico

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer