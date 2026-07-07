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India slumps to biggest ever T20 loss as England powers to 125-run win and moves 2-0 up in series

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By AP News

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England inflicted India’s biggest ever T20 loss, beating the reigning world champion and its teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by 125 runs to move 2-0 ahead in their five-match series on Tuesday.

Phil Salt’s 70 off 44 balls and Sam Curran’s 24-ball 41 helped England post 201-7 at Trent Bridge, three days after a four-wicket win at Old Trafford.

India didn’t get close in its chase, losing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi for a five-ball 13 that contained two sixes and slumping from 23-0 to 76 all out in a shocking collapse.

It was the first time India has lost by more than 100 runs in a T20 international. Its previous biggest loss by runs was by 80 against New Zealand in 2019.

The Indians are in something of a crisis in the T20 format, having lost their last four completed matches. Back-to-back losses in England have followed a stunning 2-0 series defeat in Ireland.

The first T20 between England and India was washed out.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

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