Jordan achieves a try-scoring record as New Zealand beats Italy 47-17 in the Nations Championship

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The gap between New Zealand’s ambition and execution widened as the All Blacks overcame a slow start to beat Italy 47-17 Saturday and remain unbeaten after two rounds of rugby’s Nations Championship.

A dismal first-half performance was partly redeemed as winger Will Jordan scored three tries to become New Zealand’s all-time leading try-scorer in rugby tests with 50 in 56 matches and Josh Moorby came off the bench to make an live-wire debut on his birthday.

New Zealand scored five tries and 33 points after halftime to make its win comfortable. But the errors that featured at both ends of the match will worry head coach Dave Rennie as the All Blacks prepare to face Ireland next weekend in Auckland.

Early New Zealand errors

In its 34-32 first-round win over France, New Zealand revealed its intention to play at a high tempo, although its effort to do so was undermined by errors in handling, defense, in the aerial contest and in discipline.

The All Blacks were worse in all of those areas in the first half Saturday as they were rushed into errors by Italy’s flat and physical defense and rocked by an Italian try after only three minutes. They hoped to dominate the breakdown and collision areas and at set pieces but failed in all three objectives.

Center Tommaso Menoncello opened the scoring with a try from an All Blacks turnover and, though New Zealand responded within five minutes with a try to lock Sam Darry, Italy denied New Zealand space and possession as the home team limped to halftime with a 14-10 lead.

Jordan’s first try from a chip kick by Jordie Barrett and a skillful recovery by Leroy Carter gave New Zealand the lead for the first time and against the run of play in the 30th minute.

“I think we started really well and we were putting the under pressure,” Italy captain Michele Lamaro said. “They were trying to compete around the breakdown and we were really strong in that area.

“They came back on the field after halftime with another gear and we couldn’t hold them.”

Moorby makes his mark

Moorby came of the bench to make his test debut in the 31st minute and played a major role in the three tries as the All Blacks scored in the first 11 minutes of the second half which gave them a comfortable lead at 33-10.

Backrower Anton Segner came on at halftime for his debut, to become the first player born in Germany to play for the All Blacks. His parents flew from Frankfurt to be present for the occasion.

Moorby broke off the left wing and combined with his Hurricanes teammate, scrumhalf Cam Roigard to score two minutes after the resumption. He then won an intercept and went close to scoring before prop Ethan de Groot crashed over for a try in his 42nd test.

Finally Moorby outpaced the cover defense to set up Jordan’s second and try which equaled the All Blacks record set by Doug Howlett. Jordan had the record on his own when he scored his third try in the 54th minute, from Barrett’s quick thinking at a tapped penalty.

“I think back to when I was a kid practicing my chip and chase in the back yard. To think I’d be here today, it’s hugely humbling,” Jordan said. “I guess as a winger on the end of the chain I’ve been part of some great teams over the last seven years.”

Italy down to 14 players

Italy, which lost its opening Nations Championship match last week to Japan in Tokyo, played much of the last quarter with 14 men after a yellow card against Niccolo Cannone for an attempted head butt on Roigard was upgraded to a red.

In spite of the one-man disadvantage, Italy scored its second try through Leonardo Marin in the 57th minute.

The All Blacks also were reduced to 14 men when flyhalf Ruben Love, who was shown a yellow card in the second minute of last week’s test against France, was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on in the 71st minute.

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AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugb

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer