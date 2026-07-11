England rebounds from South Africa loss by crushing 14-man Fiji 73-8 in Nations Championship

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England mollified its critics for a week after smothering a dismal Fiji by a record 73-8 in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday.

Relevant questions about England’s lineup, tactics and attitude after the hammering from world champion South Africa in Johannesburg last weekend were pacified somewhat by coming home and posting an equally unsurprising 11-try win against outclassed Fiji.

Fiji struggled for possession and could not handle England’s scrum, maul and defense. Under pressure, Fiji conceded 12 penalties — nine by halftime — and a red card to scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli for lashing out with his boot into the stomach of Ellis Genge.

That meant Fiji played the entire second half down a man and England could play wider and be ruthless. Up 35-3 at halftime, England added six more tries, including a hat trick for replacement flanker Henry Pollock. Fin Smith converted nine.

England tallied a record score against Fiji and its biggest win since beating Chile 71-0 in Lille at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A more thorough vetting of England’s latest changes, including Henry Slade recalled to outside center, should come from Argentina next weekend in Santiago del Estero.

After a poor show against the Springboks, England was under pressure to avoid a sixth straight test defeat for the first time in 20 years and beat Fiji, which ran Wales ragged last weekend but was overcome in the set-pieces.

Any tension in sun-soaked Hill Dickinson Stadium evaporated quickly after Fiji gifted Marcus Smith the opening try when Salesi Rayasi casually let the ball bounce off the right corner flag, followed by England captain Jamie George scoring from a lineout drive before the first water break.

While Fiji flanker Levani Botia was in the sin-bin, England jumped from 14-3 to 35-3 with tries by Guy Pepper, Benhard Janse van Rensburg with his first touch on debut, and Seb Atkinson.

Fiji deserved a first try right on halftime to Kalaveti Ravouvou after 11 phases but it was chalked off after Kuruvoli was caught kicking Genge on the floor.

Surprisingly, Fiji scored the first try of the second half to captain Tevita Ikanivere but didn’t go near the England tryline again.

Without any jeopardy, England debuted South Africa-born center Janse van Rensburg, 19-year-old wing Noah Caluori and prop George Kloska. Both backs scored, with Janse van Rensburg even setting up Caluori for his swan dive.

Fiji is in Scotland next weekend.

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AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby