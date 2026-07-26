Teenager Sooryavanshi hits another half century as India sweeps T20 series against Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit his second international half-century for India as Zimbabwe lost the third and final Twenty20 match by 35 runs on Sunday and India swept the series 3-0.

On a slow surface, opener Sooryavanshi scored 81 runs off 49 balls with four sixes and eight fours as India reached 192-5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe was restricted to 157-7 with Ryan Burl scoring 54 not out off 43 balls. Pacer Mayank Yadav took 3-29 in four overs.

India had already clinched the series with a 90-run victory on Saturday. It won the first T20 on Thursday by seven wickets, when Sooryavanshi smashed 50 off 18 balls.

Opting to bat first, India lost Abhishek Sharma for two runs off Blessing Muzarabani. Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan (29) then added 75 off 50 balls. India scored 64-1 in the powerplay.

Sooryavanshi’s second 50 came off 31 balls this time. He hit another two sixes after crossing the 50-mark and looked set for a maiden hundred, before holing out off Wessly Madhevere.

Sooryavanshi was named player of the series with 151 runs in three innings.

“I try to replicate what I do in training,” he said. “I had good preparation time after the England tour and I am glad to score these runs for the team, and contribute to the series win. It was my dream to do it for India.”

Shreyas Iyer scored 27, with Rinku Singh providing a final flourish with 25 off 14 balls including two fours and a six.

In reply, Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett off the first ball of the innings against Mayank Yadav.

Ben Curran (20) and Dion Myers (19) added 34 runs for the second wicket, but Zimbabwe lost a couple of quick wickets, including skipper Sikandar Raza. Yash Thakur (2-45) dismissed him for a golden duck with a brilliant one-handed catch.

Burl held the Zimbabwe innings together, with five fours, and scored 50 off 42 balls. He added 60 off 50 balls with Madhevere (28).

India dropped five catches but Zimbabwe was outplayed with both bat and ball.

High hopes

Sooryavanshi replaced Sachin Tendulkar this month as the youngest player to represent India but his output in a T20 series in England was modest: 14, 13, 15 at a strike rate of 168. He was replaced for the last match and India lost the series 4-0.

The selectors — successfully — hoped Sooryavanshi would thrive in a low-key series at the same cricket ground where he blasted 175 off 80 balls against England in February in the final of the Under-19 World Cup.

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