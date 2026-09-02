Visiting French president will join King Charles III and prime minister to see Bayeux Tapestry

LONDON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in London on Wednesday to meet new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and visit the Bayeux Tapestry at its temporary home in the British Museum.

The two leaders and their spouses will join King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a private viewing of the 230-foot (70-meter) tapestry, a 1,000-year-old symbol of Anglo-French relations that depicts the Norman conquest of England in 1066.

France loaned the embroidery, insured for 960 million euros ($1.1 billion), for a 10-month exhibition that opens to the public on Sept. 10. It was spirited from Bayeux in northwest France to London by road and rail in a clandestine high-security operation in July, the first time since the 11th century that it has touched British soil.

Burnham said the tapestry’s return “is a landmark moment in the history of our two nations.”

Macron and the king will deliver speeches at a reception in the museum’s Great Court for representatives from Britain and France involved in the loan and schoolchildren from both countries.

Stitched in wool thread on linen fabric, the artwork depicts events leading up to the Battle of Hastings in October 1066, when William, Duke of Normandy, defeated King Harold’s Anglo-Saxon army. The invasion ended Saxon rule, made William the Conqueror the first Norman king of England, and bound Britain and France together in a close and complicated relationship.

The loan was announced during Macron’s state visit to the U.K. in July 2025. In return, the British Museum is lending items including Viking and Anglo-Saxon treasures to museums in Normandy.

Burnham, who took office six weeks ago, will host Macron for talks at 10 Downing St. on Thursday. Burnham’s office said efforts to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats will top the agenda. The U.K. says stepped-up law enforcement cooperation between the two countries has helped reduce the number of people making the crossing in 2026 by more than 40% compared to last year.

The U.S.-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war are also likely to feature. France and the U.K. have led efforts to bolster European support for Ukraine during its more than 4-year war against Russia’s invasion, and Burnham has vowed to maintain British backing for Kyiv.

The prime minister also wants to forge closer ties with the European Union to end what he has called a “decade of low growth” caused by Britain’s departure from the now-27-member bloc after a 2016 referendum.

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This version corrects the cost in euros to 960 million euros for insuring the tapestry on loan to the British Museum,

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press