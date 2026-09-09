Tongue takes three wickets for England to leave new-look Pakistan reeling on 100-7 in 3rd test

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Pakistan fielded a new-look team but the same old problems resurfaced as it plunged to 100-7 at lunch after being put into bat by England in the third and final cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The touring team, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after its second-test defeat at Lord’s, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to the side but the batters were all at sea yet again.

England claimed a first breakthrough when the recalled Saim Ayub was trapped lbw for a duck to give quick bowler Ollie Robinson his 100th test wicket.

Jofra Archer then forced Azan Awais into offering mid-on fielder Josh Tongue a low, diving catch off a leading edge.

Abdullah Shafique was next to go, caught low down by Dan Lawrence at third slip off Robinson.

Shan Masood became the fourth wicket to fall when he lobbed the ball to mid-wicket off fast bowler Archer following a poor cross-bat stroke.

Fellow paceman Tongue then removed Pakistan captain Babar Azam before dismissing debutants Ghazi Ghori and Imran Randhawa, lbw and clean bowled respectively.

Saud Shakeel, who made a fighting 97 in a losing cause at Lord’s, was the one shining light for Pakistan as he reached lunch on 37 not out. Razaullah Khan, another debutant, was unbeaten on 11.

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s.

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