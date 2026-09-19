Zverev gives Germany 1-0 lead over Croatia and Shelton looks to rebound for U.S. in Davis Cup

Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the last qualifying round for the Davis Cup Final 8 by beating Matej Dodig 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Saturday.

It was Zverev’s first match since winning the U.S. Open final last weekend against American Ben Shelton. That came after the 29-year-old Zverev won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

The second-ranked Zverev, who had 15 aces, dominated on the indoor hardcourt in Halle, Germany, with Dodig having no break-point chances.

Germany’s Daniel Altmaier will play Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in the second singles match later Saturday.

Doubles and reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday in the best-of-five match series. The winning team advances to the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November.

Shelton looking to bounce back

American pair Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek made it 2-1 against the Czech Republic after winning their doubles match over Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Riki 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Shelton will have a chance to seal the series in Prague when he plays Jakub Mensik a day after he lost to Jiri Lehecka and allowed the Czechs to level the score at 1-1.

Austria made the Final 8 after Jurji Rodionov beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 7-6, 6-3 to build an insurmountable 3-1 advantage. Austria also won the doubles match on the outdoor clay in Vienna, a day after it split the opening single matches with Belgium.

South Korea makes Davis Cup history for Asia

South Korea earlier became the first Asian nation to reach the Final 8 after clinching its match against India 3-1.

The South Koreans came from a set down in both singles matches on Friday to lead 2-0.

It lost the opening doubles Saturday but Soonwoo Kwan beat Sumit Nagal 6-1, 6-2 in the first reverse singles.

The Final 8 format was introduced in 2022.

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By The Associated Press