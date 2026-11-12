Israel hits Gaza hospital and France turns away a settler leader, and other Mideast news

An Israeli airstrike hit one of the main hospitals still operating in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing six people and injuring at least 28 more. Health authorities said a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy were among the dead.

A body of Iranian clerics said Thursday that it was necessary for Iran to consider withdrawing from a treaty meant to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, the country’s state television reported.

In France, authorities barred an Israeli politician from entering the country because of his work as a prominent settler leader in the occupied West Bank.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 6

An Israeli airstrike hit one of the main hospitals still operating in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing six people including a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said the strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza targeted a Hamas commander and other militants, without providing evidence. The commander it identified was not among the dead.

The strike hit the hospital’s surgical wing, the ministry and witnesses said. At least 28 people were wounded.

Ahmed al-Farra, a doctor and the general director of the hospital, said no warning came before the attack. He said surgeries had been suspended, as had work in the radiology department and the laboratory, because of damage to the building.

Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure has been decimated by the yearslong war. The Israeli military has raided or laid siege to hospitals across the territory, accusing Hamas of using them as command centers and to hide fighters. Israel has also destroyed medical equipment and supplies and killed or detained hundreds of healthcare workers.

Israeli forces have previously targeted the Nasser Hospital, including an attack in 2025 that killed five journalists — among them Mariam Dagga, who worked for The Associated Press.

Later Thursday, Israel struck a car in Gaza City, killing one person and injuring two more, according to Shifa Hospital, where the casualties were taken. The Israeli military said it targeted a militant.

Israel’s strikes on Gaza continue more than a year after it signed a ceasefire deal with Hamas in October 2025. Since that agreement was reached, Israel has killed more than 1,600 Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to over 74,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government but whose figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

Clerics say Iran should consider withdrawal from nuclear treaty

Iran’s Assembly of Experts said Thursday that reviewing a possible withdrawal from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and Iran’s military doctrine was an “unavoidable necessity” given recent repeated threats against the country, state TV reported.

The assembly is a clerical body responsible for appointing, removing and overseeing Iran’s supreme leader, who would have the final say over a decision by the National Security Council on whether to withdraw from the treaty.

The head of the council, Mohsen Rezaei, said last week that no decision had been made on whether to change Iran’s nuclear doctrine, though he acknowledged some Iranians had questioned whether it should change if the country again comes under attack.

The statement added to growing calls within Iran’s political establishment to reconsider the country’s longstanding nuclear policies.

Tensions over its nuclear program have risen amid the war with the U.S. and Israel. Iran has enriched uranium to near weapons-grade levels, but insists its program is only for civilian purposes. It says nuclear weapons have no place in its military doctrine and the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared them forbidden under Islam.

Israeli settler leader barred from entering France

Yossi Dagan, a prominent Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank and member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said authorities denied him permission to enter France after he flew to Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

The incident happened last week but was made public Wednesday. France’s Foreign Ministry said Dagan was “subject to an administrative ban from the territory due to his active role in implementing the settlement policy in the West Bank.”

Dagan heads one of six Israeli regional councils in the West Bank and attended the inaugurations of several new settlements this year. He said Wednesday that he was undeterred by France’s actions and remained proud to “build the historic homeland of the Jewish people.” Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the decision by France “completely unacceptable.”

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal and an obstacle to peace by most of the international community.

France was one of several European countries this year to step up restrictions on Israeli settlers and settlements. While travel bans typically target individuals accused of violence against Palestinians, some countries have also begun to impose restrictions on Israeli officials like Dagan involved in settlement policy.

Earlier this year, France banned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both members of Netanyahu’s Cabinet.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By Associated Press