LONDON (AP) — A Roman mosaic, a bloodstained shirt, a bagel filled with barbecued pork, a sewer-clogging chunk of fat.

These are just a few of the objects that help encapsulate Britain’s teeming capital at the London Museum, which bills itself as the world’s largest city museum.

The museum opens Saturday after a yearslong, 437-million-pound ($573-million) refurbishment of Victorian buildings that were once part of the city’s Smithfield meat market. It replaces the notoriously hard-to-find Museum of London, which was located half a mile (800 meters) away and closed in 2022.

The London Museum sits in a much more prominent location, between London’s financial district and the creative Clerkenwell area and next to the wholesale meat market, which is due to move elsewhere by 2030 after more than 800 years on the site.

Museum Director Sharon Ament says change has been the one constant in London for two millennia.

“The great thing about London is it’s always been a mashup,” she said. “A defining feature of London is people coming and going. It started with a load of incomers creating (the Roman city of) Londinium, and it’s been ever thus. And London has always been a place, I think, where you can come and go, be yourself, and take opportunities.”

From Buckingham Palace to Banksy

The museum’s airy ground floor covers the market’s former trading hall, and explores the London of living memory. Exhibits include the gilded State Coach used by the Lord Mayor of London, the former telephone switchboard from Buckingham Palace and a police sentry box decorated with piranhas by the street artist Banksy in 2024.

There are signs from iconic London buildings including an Odeon cinema, the now-closed Walthamstow greyhound-racing stadium and local fried-chicken chain Morley’s.

A temporary exhibition explores London’s food, including the changing face of Brick Lane, a street that has housed generations of immigrants and produced Jewish delis, South Asian curry houses and new fusions such as char siu bagels that reflect the area’s burgeoning population of Chinese students.

Priceless gems and a punk guitar

On the museum’s vast lower floor, exhibits trace the city’s history from Londinium through the Middle Ages, the devastating Great Fire of 1666, boom-time as the capital of the British Empire and the waves of immigration and social movements, from suffragettes to Black Pride, that transformed London during the 20th and 21st centuries.

Like the city, the museum’s collection is dizzyingly eclectic.

There is a chunk of the Whitechapel Fatberg, an 820-foot-long (250-meter-long) lump of hardened fat, oil, diapers and baby wipes found clogging a sewer in 2017. Elsewhere is the bass guitar smashed by Paul Simonon of The Clash on the cover of the punk band’s album “London Calling.”

Pieces of clothing include the shirt reputedly worn by King Charles I when he was executed in 1649, Queen Victoria’s black mourning dress and Olympic diver Tom Daley’s swim trunks.

One large gallery is devoted to the Cheapside Hoard, a trove of gold and gemstones from a 17th-century jeweler’s workshop discovered by workmen demolishing a building in 1912.

Senior curator Hazel Forsyth calls the hoard “a time capsule of contemporary taste, culture, innovation, craftsmanship” and 17th-century global trade.

“It literally takes you on a voyage of discovery,” she said.

The hoard includes priceless items, such as a tiny watch made from a single Colombian emerald crystal. But there are also some highly accomplished fakes — showing that crime and scams have long been part of city life.

The museum’s mascot is a pigeon

At the back of the exhibition space is one more surprise: a 20-foot (6-meter) window with a view of trains thundering past on London Underground tracks into nearby Farringdon station.

The museum is due to get even bigger, with a set of underground vaults scheduled to open in 2027, followed by expansion into a former poultry market building in 2028.

Like many modern museums, it aims to be a place to eat, drink, hang out and shop as well as to learn. It contains four eating and drinking venues and a gift shop where visitors can buy fridge magnets, hair clips and all manner of other merch adorned with the museum’s mascot: a pigeon.

A museum spokesperson said pigeons were chosen because they are an “unlikely hero of the city”: ubiquitous, sometimes unloved and somewhat misunderstood.

“They’re really smart, they’re actually quite beautiful, and they’re everywhere.”

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press