CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Wiaan Mulder enjoyed career-best figures of 7-31 in 11 overs as Bangladesh was bowled out for 184 runs in the second cricket test against South Africa, losing by an innings and 219 runs.

Bangladesh was 109-3 at lunch and then collapsed in the second session, losing seven wickets for 75 runs, as South Africa romped to victory within three days to take the series 2-0.

The Proteas won the first test in Johannesburg by nine wickets and cemented its top spot in the World Test Championship table.

Mulder picked two wickets in the morning session, and then added another five post lunch, in his first five-wicket (or more) haul in test cricket. He returned the best figures for South Africa against Bangladesh in tests.

In doing so, Mulder also became the fifth South African to score a century and take a five-for in the same test match.

This was after South Africa declared on its overnight score of 494-7 (115 overs), taking a 403-run first innings’ lead. Bangladesh was out for 91 in its first innings on day one.

Bangladesh had a good opening stand to start off day three with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam adding 58 off 87 balls for the first wicket.

Tamim scored 29 off 48 balls and was first out, caught behind off Mulder an over before drinks.

Mulder then got Mominul Haque an over later. Haque was caught behind for a five-ball duck as Bangladesh was down to 58-2.

Islam scored 38 off 62 balls and hit seven fours, before he was out lbw to Marco Jansen in the 22nd over. The opener reviewed, but DRS went against him. He had added 20 with Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third wicket.

Shanto and Towhid Hridoy then added 50 off 76 balls for the fourth wicket on either side of lunch.

Kagiso Rabada sent back Hridoy — out for 41 — to get the breakthrough and then Mulder was back in action, bowling Litton Das for 15. Bangladesh was down to 158-5 in 43 overs and the floodgates opened.

Mulder struck twice in the 45th over. He first bowled Jaker Ali for 2 and then Shoriful Islam for a golden duck, the latter completing his maiden five-for in tests.

He missed the hat-trick but wasn’t done yet — he had Shanto caught behind in the 47th and helped wrap up the innings quickly, bowling Taskin Ahmed (10) in the 49th.

Marco Jansen picked 2-48, as South Africa finished the rout in the 50th over. Bangladesh collapsed from 158-4 to 184 all out in the space of 6.4 overs.

It was South Africa’s second highest victory against Bangladesh at home, previously winning by an innings and 254 runs at Bloemfontein in 2017.

The test series will now be followed by a three-match ODI and T20 series. The first ODI will be played in East London on December 1.

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