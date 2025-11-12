Skip to main content
Dodgers’ Tommy Edman to have ankle surgery next week, eyes spring training return

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Tommy Edman will have right ankle surgery next week, general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters Tuesday at the Major League Baseball GM meetings.

Gomes said Edman could be ready for spring training.

Edman has been dealing with a bad ankle since midway through the 2024 season when he was with St. Louis. He continued to play, was traded to the Dodgers that July and wound up the NL Championship Series MVP.

He batted just .143 in this year’s seven-game World Series victory over Toronto, but Edman made several crucial defensive plays at second base and center field to help the Dodgers repeat as champions.

Edman signed a $74 million, five-year contract last offseason.

