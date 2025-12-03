Angels sign former Jays All-Star Alek Manoah to 1-year deal as he comes back from Tommy John surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have signed right-hander Alek Manoah to a one-year, $1.95 million contract as the former All-Star continues his comeback from elbow surgery.

The Angels announced the deal Tuesday with Manoah, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024.

Manoah had spent his entire professional career with the Toronto Blue Jays, who drafted the Florida native 11th overall in 2019. He reached the majors in 2021 and was a rising star in 2022, when he made the AL All-Star team and finished third in the Cy Young Award voting while going 16–7 with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts.

But Manoah had a miserable start to 2023, eventually getting sent to the minors to fix control issues. He made five starts for the Jays in 2024 before he was sidelined by surgery.

He returned to the minors this year, making 10 rehab starts with a 3.96 ERA before he was designated for assignment in late September by eventual AL champion Toronto. The Atlanta Braves claimed him off waivers, but decided last week to non-tender him.

Los Angeles just added respected pitching coach Mike Maddux to new manager Kurt Suzuki’s staff, and Manoah is the second once-promising starter recovering from major injury to join the Angels in the offseason.

Last month, Los Angeles acquired former top prospect Grayson Rodriguez from Baltimore in a trade for outfielder Taylor Ward, betting that Maddux and the Angels’ staff can help Rodriguez to fulfill his considerable potential.

Rodriguez and Manoah didn’t pitch in the majors at all in 2025, but they’ll both hope to be in the running for a spot in the Angels’ rotation in 2026.

Manoah’s control problems in 2023 had a direct effect on the Angels: He hit Ward in the face with a fastball that July, ending the slugger’s season.

