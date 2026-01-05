Free agent right-hander Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent right-hander Tyler Mahle has finalized to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who have been building their pitching staff this offseason.

The team announced the deal Monday. San Francisco also added right-hander Adrian Houser last month on a $22 million, two-year contract that includes a 2028 club option. Reliever Jason Foley signed a $2 million, one-year contract.

The 31-year-old Mahle went 6-4 with several career-highs last season for Texas: a 2.18 ERA, opponents’ batting average against (.218), OPS against (.593), and home runs per nine innings (0.52) with a minimum of 10 starts.

He missed more than two months, from June 12 to Sept. 18, with fatigue in his pitching shoulder.

Mahle is coming home to California. He was selected by the Reds in the seventh round of the 2013 draft from Westminster High School and has pitched part of nine major league seasons for Cincinnati, Minnesota and the Rangers.

