Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
68.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Left-hander Brent Suter and Los Angeles Angels finalize $1.25 million, 1-year contract

By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Brent Suter and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Suter, 36, was 1-2 with a 4.52 ERA in 45 relief appearances and three starts for the Cincinnati Reds last season.

He is 42-24 with a 3.57 ERA and three saves in 10 seasons with Milwaukee (2016-22), Colorado (2023) and the Reds (2024-25), striking out 496 in 597 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Kaleb Ort for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.