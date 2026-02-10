Veteran reliever Ryan Brasier agrees to minor league contract with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Ryan Brasier has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training for the Texas native.

The deal was announced by the Rangers on Tuesday, the same day of the team’s first workout for pitchers and catchers in Surprise, Arizona. Braiser is one of 25 non-roster invitees going to camp with the Rangers.

Brasier was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 28 appearances last year in his only season with the Chicago Cubs. The 38-year-old right-hander has a 10-9 record with a 3.90 ERA in 325 career appearances — all but six of them in relief — for four different teams over nine big league seasons. He has pitched for two World Series-winning teams, Boston in 2018 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

After making his big league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, Brasier missed all of 2014 because of elbow surgery. He pitched a season in Japan in 2017 before finally returning to the majors with Boston in 2018. The Red Sox released him in May 2023, and he signed with the Dodgers, who traded him to the Cubs just before spring training last year.

Brasier was born and raised in Wichita Falls, about 130 miles from the Rangers’ home ballpark. He attended Weatherford College and was taken by the Angels in the sixth round of the 2007 amateur draft.

