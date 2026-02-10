Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Right-hander Aaron Civale agrees to a $6 million, 1-year contract with the Athletics

By AP News

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran right-hander Aaron Civale joined the Athletics on Tuesday, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old Civale can earn an additional $1.5 million in incentives. He is expected to start with the A’s.

Civale played for three teams last year, going 4-9 with a 4.85 ERA in 18 starts and five relief appearances. He is 43-44 with a 4.14 ERA in 140 career games.

Civale had a 4.91 ERA in five starts for Milwaukee last season before he was shifted to the bullpen. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn and $807,000 in cash on June 13.

He was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 31. He went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA and his first career save in five relief appearances with the Cubs. He also pitched in one postseason game with the team, working 4 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the NL Division Series at Milwaukee.

The A’s pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first spring training workout on Wednesday. The team’s first full-squad workout is Monday.

The A’s went 76-86 in 2025 for the franchise’s fourth consecutive losing season. They are beginning the second of at least three seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California. They are scheduled to move to Las Vegas and play in a $2 billion 33,000-person capacity stadium beginning in 2028.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.