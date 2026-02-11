Dodgers bring back Evan Phillips on a $6.5M deal as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed reliever Evan Phillips to a $6.5 million, one-year deal on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old right-hander was limited to seven appearances last year before having Tommy John surgery in late May. The Dodgers didn’t initially tender Phillips a contract for this season because he was still rehabbing from surgery, which made him a free agent.

Phillips was a key reliever for the two-time defending World Series champions from 2022 through 2024, with a 2.21 ERA and 44 saves. In 2023, Phillips became the team’s closer and recorded a 2.05 ERA and 24 saves.

The Dodgers fortified their bullpen this offseason with the addition of Edwin Díaz, the former New York Mets closer who agreed to a $69 million, three-year contract.

To make room for Phillips on the 40-man roster, catcher Ben Rortvedt was designated for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB