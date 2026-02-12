Skip to main content
Dodgers agree to a 2027 deal with Max Muncy, adding $10 million in guaranteed money

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a 2027 contract with infielder Max Muncy, adding $10 million in guaranteed money.

The Dodgers exercised Muncy’s $10 million option for this year shortly after the end of the postseason, part of a deal that will wind up paying him $34 million for 2024-26. Now he’s set to make $7 million in 2027, with a $10 million team option for 2028 or a $3 million buyout.

Muncy is entering his ninth season with the Dodgers. He hit .243 with 19 home runs and 67 RBIs last year.

The 35-year-old Muncy holds the team record with 16 postseason home runs, including one in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series last season that cut Los Angeles’ deficit to one. The Dodgers ultimately beat Toronto in 11 innings to become the first repeat champion in a quarter-century.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

