Rangers lose top prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, to UCL injury and surgery

By AP News
Rangers 2025 Baseball

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Top prospect Sebastian Walcott of the Texas Rangers is having elbow surgery, and the infielder is expected to miss most of the season.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Thursday that Walcott has a UCL injury and was experiencing elbow discomfort. He could be back by the end of the season but it’s too early to tell.

The 19-year-old Walcott is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He hit .255 with 13 home runs, 59 RBIs and 32 stolen bases at Double-A Frisco last year.

Walcott received a non-roster invite to spring training.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

