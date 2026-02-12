Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout

By AP News
Phillies Castellanos Baseball

Phillies Castellanos Baseball

Photo Icon View Photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released outfielder Nick Castellanos on Thursday after the team was unable to make a deal to trade him. Castellanos then revealed he was benched last season after bringing beer into the dugout during a game.

The team wanted the situation resolved before its first full-squad workout at spring training, which is Monday.

Castellanos was benched last season after he made what Phillies manager Rob Thomson described as “ an inappropriate comment ” after he was pulled for a defensive replacement. Castellanos said in September that communication with Thomson had been “ questionable, at least in my experience.”

On Thursday, Castellanos posted a hand-written note on social media explaining an incident in Miami that preceded his benching. He said he brought beer into the dugout after being taken out of a game and complained to Thomson about team rules. He said teammates took the beer away before he drank any.

Afterward, he went into the office with Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

“We aired out our differences and the conversation ended with me apologizing for letting my emotions get the best of me,” Castellanos said, adding that he was benched the next game as punishment.

Castellanos, who turns 34 on March 4, hit .250 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs in 147 games for the NL East champions last year. He was going into the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract, but Dombrowski said Monday the Phillies were talking to other teams about him.

Adolis García is expected to replace Castellanos in right field after he signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.