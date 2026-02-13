Royals acquire RHP Mitch Spence from the Athletics for RHP A.J. Causey

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired right-hander Mitch Spence from the Athletics for right-hander A.J. Causey on Thursday.

Kansas City put right-hander Alec Marsh on the 60-day injured list to make room for Spence on the 40-man roster.

The Athletics picked Spence first overall in the Rule 5 draft before the 2024 season, and he’s pitched the past two years with them. He went 3-6 with a 5.10 ERA in 32 appearances — including eight starts — in 2025.

Spence was designated for assignment by the A’s on Tuesday.

Causey was in camp for the Royals as a non-roster invite.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB