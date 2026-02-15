Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Outfielder Will Brennan reaches one-year agreement with Giants to provide depth

By AP News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth on Sunday, reaching agreement with Will Brennan on a one-year contract.

Brennan is guaranteed $400,000. He will make $900,000 while in the major leagues and $400,000 in the minors.

The 28-year-old Brennan is coming back from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last June and then a sports hernia operation in September but is expected to contribute for new manager Tony Vitello.

San Francisco acquired Harrison Bader on a $20.5 million, two-year contract last month to be the club’s new center fielder, meaning Jung Hoo Lee will move to right field. Heliot Ramos returns in left field.

A left-handed hitter, Brennan batted .304 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 35 games for Cleveland’s Triple-A Columbus affiliate. He appeared in six games for the Guardians, then went on the injured list May 20 with left forearm inflammation.

The Giants placed right-hander Rowan Wick on the 60-day injured list to clear roster room for Brennan.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.