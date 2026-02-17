Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won’t be ready for opening day coming off ankle surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won’t be ready for opening day following offseason surgery on his right ankle.

Manager Dave Roberts on Monday made official what was expected, saying Edman was taking swings and doing light jogging but that the versatile second baseman wouldn’t be ready for the start of spring training workouts or the regular season.

Edman, who replaced a struggling Andy Pages in center field during the Dodgers’ World Series victory against Toronto last year, nursed the ankle all season. The 30-year-old had surgery in November to repair a ligament and remove bone spurs.

“I had a month last year,” Edman said, referring to when his ankle was healthy. “Hopefully I have a full season this year.”

While Edman never wanted to rule out being ready when the two-time defending champions play Arizona at home on March 26, he knew it was a long shot.

“Opening Day was going to be a really aggressive goal, just in case it happened to be, like, we recover faster than we expected it to,” Edman told reporters at the team’s spring training facility. “I think everything is based on past instances with this kind of surgery. I feel like I’m on schedule with that, and we’ll just kind of see how it goes with each step along the way.”

Edman has hit just .229 over two seasons with the Dodgers, but his presence gives Roberts options throughout the lineup. Even though he mostly plays second, Edman would be the first choice behind Pages in center and has filled in for Max Muncy at third base.

Kiké Hernández gives the Dodgers another solid utility player as long as Edman is out. Los Angeles probably would employ a platoon at second until Edman returns.

