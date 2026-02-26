Quite a dinger for Giants newcomer Harrison Bader, leaving an dent on a food truck

PHOENIX (AP) — That was quite a dinger for Harrison Bader, who left a mark with his first home run for the San Francisco Giants this spring training.

Bader’s 408-foot homer to left field in the Giants’ 13-12 loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday put a visible dent near the top on the side of a food truck. After exiting the game, the center fielder visited that concession area, met the truck’s owner and instead of partaking in an acai bowl added his autograph just below where the ball hit on the fly.

After climbing up, Bader signed his name along with his number and added: “Sorry.”

“It’s just a random, funny thing,” Bader told reporters.

Bader, who is set to play for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, joined the Giants last month after agreeing to a $20.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, a Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, batted .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .796 OPS in 146 games with Minnesota and Philadelphia last season — setting career highs in all those categories.

___

