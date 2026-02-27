Giants scratch Rafael Devers from lineup with tight hamstring against Dodgers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants scratched slugger Rafael Devers from the starting lineup because of a tight hamstring, keeping him out a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The three-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion is starting his first full season with the Giants after they acquired him in a trade with the Boston Red Sox last year.

Devers hit 35 home runs and had 109 RBIs last season, playing 90 games with San Francisco and 73 in Boston. He signed a $313.5 million, 10-year contract in 2023 with the Red Sox.

He was 20 when he made his major league debut in Boston nine years ago and the following year, he helped them win the World Series.

Devers, who has 235 career homers and 747 RBIs, led the Boston in RBIs for five straight seasons and has finished in the top 20 in voting for AL MVP five times.

