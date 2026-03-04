Shohei Ohtani is the show again in Japan for the World Baseball Classic

TOKYO (AP) — It’s officially named the World Baseball Classic. But for the Group C games in Japan, simply call it the world according to Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani’s life-size image is all over the Tokyo Dome, and racks of Ohtani jerseys — about $125 each — dominate the adjacent merchandise center. Japan begins play on Friday against Taiwan with South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic also in the group.

Japan is the defending champion and is expected to claim one of the two spots for the quarterfinals in the United States.

Ohtani skipped batting practice on Wednesday, surely disappointing several hundred fans who were in the stadium expecting a show. He’s just saving himself and is 0-for-5 since arriving in Japan and playing in exhibition games against Japanese league teams.

“Every time I join (the Japanese team) there are younger and younger players — younger players are increasing,” Ohtani said, speaking in Japanese at a brief new conference.

“So I feel I’m getting old,” the 31-year-old superstar added.

Japan is not only a favorite to advance, it’s also possible it will again meet the United States in the final in Miami. Three years ago, Japan defeated the Americans 3-2 when Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end a dramatic game that gave the WBC a huge popularity boost.

Ohtani is expected to only bat for Japan, not pitch as the Los Angeles Dodgers want to save him for the season. But he left the door slightly ajar before leaving spring training in Arizona.

Asked if he might attempt to pitch, he replied: “It’s hard to say. But if (Mike) Trout shows up, it’s tempting,” he said, speaking through interpreter Will Ireton.

Trout will not be playing this time for the United States because of insurance issues, which have kept several players on the sidelines.

Travis Bazzana will be the second baseman for Australia. He was selected by the Cleveland Guardians as the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, the first from his country to occupy that spot.

Ohtani is his role model, as he is for many other younger players.

“I personally believe he is the greatest of all time,” Bazzana said. “He epitomizes the work ethic and mastering his craft in baseball. That is someone I look up to, but when it comes to that game in a couple of days — you can’t focus on who’s across the field.”

Japan has a powerful batting lineup led by Ohtani and other MLB big hitters: Munetaka Murakami, Kazuma Okamoto and Seiya Suzuki. The pitching staff has lost some stars from 2023 including with Roki Sasaki, Shota Imanaga and Yu Darvish.

The pitching anchor will be World Series MVP and Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“It’s a chance to go up against the best team in the world and it’s a special event going against Ohtani,” said Australian manager Dave Nilsson, a former all-star catcher with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“It’s going to be a big moment for the fans and for Japan,” Nilsson added. “We’re not going to get caught up in the sideshow.”

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer