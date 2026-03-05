Skip to main content
Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña has a finger injury that makes his status for the WBC unclear

By AP News
Astros Mets Spring Baseball

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros sent All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña to see a hand specialist on Thursday for further examination of an injury to his right ring finger that has made his immediate availability for the World Baseball Classic unclear.

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters at the team’s spring training complex that Peña had some damage to the nail area on the finger after fielding a hard groundball for the Dominican Republic national team during an exhibition game on Wednesday. Peña was pulled after that.

The Dominican Republic plays its first game of the WBC on Friday in Miami against Nicaragua.

The 28-year-old Peña is coming off a career-best season in 2025, when he made his first All-Star team and batted .304 with an .840 OPS and 20 stolen bases.

