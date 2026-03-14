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Shea Langeliers homers 3 times for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals

By AP News
Brewers Athletics Spring Baseball

Brewers Athletics Spring Baseball

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MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers homered in all three of his three plate appearances in a spring training game Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Langeliers was subbed out after five innings. By then he’d hit three solo shots as the A’s took a 5-0 lead. All three were off Royals starter Ryan Bergert.

The 28-year-old Langeliers homered to left in the first, hit one to center in the third and completed the trio with a drive to center in the fourth.

Langeliers hit a career-high 31 home runs last season for the Athletics in 123 games. He has had two three-homer games in the regular season — on April 9, 2024, at Texas and on Aug. 5, 2025, at Washington.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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