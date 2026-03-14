Los Angeles Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson is dealing with another elbow injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson has another elbow injury and the reliever will be examined by orthopedist Dr. Keith Meister hoping to avoid surgery, according to The Orange County Register.

A 33-year-old, Stephenson has appeared in just 12 games for the Angels since signing a $33 million, three-year contract in January 2024. He had internal brace surgery on his UCL with Meister in May 2024 and didn’t make his Angels debut until last May 28.

After two appearances, Stephenson went back on the injured list with right biceps inflammation. He returned to a major league mound on Aug. 22.

Stephenson is 19-20 with a 4.59 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 283 games over nine major league seasons with Cincinnati (2016-20), Colorado (2021-22), Pittsburgh (2022-23), Tampa Bay (2023) and the Angels.

Also, the Angels optioned 23-year-old infielder Christian Moore to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Moore made his major league debut last June 13, less than a year after Los Angeles selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the amateur draft. The second baseman appeared in 53 games and hit .198 with seven home runs and five doubles in 184 plate appearances. Moore also struck out 62 times.

Nick Madrigal, Adam Frazier and Chris Taylor are all in camp on minor league deals and are second-base possibilities along with Oswald Peraza, acquired from the New York Yankees last July, and Vaughn Grissom, obtained from the Boston Red Sox in December. Grissom, 25, has not appeared in a big league game since 2024.

Grissom and Peraza are out of options and would be exposed to waivers if the Angels attempted to send them to the minors.

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