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Junior Caminero hits Dominican Republic’s record 15th home run of World Baseball Classic

By AP News
WBC USA Dominican Republic Baseball

WBC USA Dominican Republic Baseball

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MIAMI (AP) — Junior Caminero hit the Dominican Republic’s record 15th home run of the World Baseball Classic, breaking a mark set by Mexico in 2009.

Paul Skenes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, retired five straight batters before Caminero drove a 1-2 sweeper at the top of the strike zone 401 feet over the left field wall for a 1-0 second-inning lead against the United States in the semifinal round on Sunday night.

Caminero fired his bat about 30 feet toward teammates in the third base dugout in excitement, and they ran off the bench to greet him at the plate after he rounded the bases.

He entered batting .375 in six WBC games.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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