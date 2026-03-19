AL West Preview: Cal Raleigh and Mariners look to defend their first division title since 2001

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners switched things up in the American League West last season, and got as close as they ever have to making a World Series.

After winning their first division title since 2001, the Mariners are looking to do it again this year with slugging switch-hitting catcher Raleigh, 25-year-old three-time All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez, an All-Star closer and the only rotation in the majors with three 10-win starters back from last season.

Houston’s incredible run of eight consecutive playoff appearances ended last year. The Astros won seven AL West crowns in that streak, went to the AL Championship Series seven years in a row, won four pennants and twice were World Series champions.

The Athletics, who have made more long-term commitments to young regulars, begin their second season in a temporary home in West Sacramento, California, with one more expected before their scheduled move to Las Vegas in 2028.

In what could be baseball’s tightest division, new managers will be in the dugouts for 2023 World Series champion Texas and the Los Angeles Angels, who haven’t had a winning season since 2015.

How they project

1) Seattle Mariners. The Mariners led 3-1 with one out in the seventh inning of Game 7 in the ALCS at Toronto before George Springer’s three-run homer. Raleigh was the AL MVP runner-up last season after hitting 60 homers, the most ever for catchers and switch-hitters. Rodriguez, the AL Rookie of the year in 2022, had his second 30-30 season (32 homers, 30 stolen bases). Seattle, with five winning seasons in a row, also has a stable of capable right-handers, including closer Andrés Muñoz (38 saves), All-Star starter Bryan Woo (15-7), as well as Luis Castillo (11-8), George Kirby (10-8), Logan Gilbert (6-6) and Bryce Miller (4-6).

2) Houston Astros. Ace left-hander Framber Valdez, their opening day starter the past four seasons, left in free agency but the Astros rotation got a boost with the signing of 27-year-old Japanese star Tatsuya Imai. Hunter Brown, also 27, is poised to move into the top spot after going 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA. Houston hopes for a full season from slugger Yordan Alvarez after injuries limited him to 48 games, ending a streak of four consecutive 30-homer seasons. They also return third baseman Carlos Correa after the three-time All-Star rejoined the Astros last summer in a blockbuster trade. He may have to return to shortstop early in the season after Jeremy Peña fractured the tip of his right ring finger in an exhibition game with the Dominican Republic before the WBC.

3) Texas Rangers. New manager Skip Schumaker takes over a Rangers team that has missed the playoffs in both seasons since their only World Series championship. They are coming off the first .500 record (81-81) in the franchise’s 65 seasons, when for the first time their pitching staff led the majors in ERA (3.47). Texas also set a single-season MLB record with a .99112 fielding percentage. Nathan Eovaldi (11-3), who had a 1.73 ERA in 22 starts, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (12-8), the AL Comeback Player of the Year, are joined in the rotation by All-Star lefty MacKenzie Gore, who was acquired from Washington for five prospects. Their other big moves were getting outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the New York Mets in exchange for Marcus Semien, and signing free-agent catcher Danny Jansen.

4) Athletics. Some momentum for the A’s to end last season has led to optimism, especially with reigning AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz leading the way. Kurtz batted .290 with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs in 117 games. In July, he became the first major league rookie to hit four homers in a game. Oakland finished 76-86 and was 13-10 in September. Veterans such as catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder-designated hitter Brent Rooker, who signed a $60 million, five-year contract in January 2025, also will be relied upon to play key roles. They signed outfielder Tyler Soderstrom, their 24-year-old outfielder, to a team-record $86 million, seven-year contract, and 23-year-old shortstop Jacob Wilson got $70 million for seven years this offseason. Outfielder Lawrence Butler got a $65.5 million, seven-year deal last year.

“It’s really exciting to know when we go to Vegas that we have guys that we’re going to be super familiar with and some of my best friends I’ve made for life,” Kurtz said.

5) Los Angeles Angels. The Halos hope to take steps toward ending their MLB-worst stretches of 11 straight non-playoff seasons and 10 consecutive losing seasons under inexperienced new manager Kurt Suzuki, but they’re trying to do it with a roster that’s cheaper and riskier than last season. GM Perry Minasian, whose job could finally be on the line, took fliers on the likes of Grayson Rodriguez, Alek Manoah and Drew Pomeranz to bolster the pitching staff, while light-hitting outfielder Josh Lowe was his biggest position-player addition. At least Angels fans can enjoy healthy three-time AL MVP Mike Trout (for now) and another year of excellence from shortstop Zach Neto, who seems ready to jump into stardom.

New managers

Schumaker was the NL Manager of the Year in his managerial debut, with Miami in 2023. After leaving the Marlins at the end of 2024, he spent last season as a senior advisor for the Rangers and was named their manager four days after the departure of 70-year-old Bruce Bochy, who was baseball’s winningest active manager.

Suzuki wrapped up a 16-season playing career in 2022, and the former catcher was a special assistant for the Angels the past three seasons. He is a first-time manager on a one-year contract, and their fifth full-time manager in eight seasons since Mike Scioscia’s departure.

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AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley and AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham, Andrew Destin and Kristie Rieken contributed to this report.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer