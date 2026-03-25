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Giants host the Yankees in the season opener

By AP News

New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -124, Giants +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start the season at home against the New York Yankees.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Giants slugged .386 with a .697 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

New York went 94-68 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Yankees slugged .455 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.7 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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