Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is starting season on restricted list while recovering from elbow surgery

Right-hander Yu Darvish began the season on the Padres’ restricted list while he recovers from elbow surgery, which means he won’t be getting paid immediately by San Diego.

Darvish was placed on the restricted list instead of the injured list as the Padres got down to the 26-player active limit Wednesday. The 39-year-old Japanese star won’t pitch this season after elbow ligament repair surgery late last year, but he also hasn’t retired.

Darvish is owed $43 million for the final three seasons of a $108 million, six-year contract: $15 million in 2026 and $14 million each in 2027 and 2028.

The surprising move by Darvish and the Padres could clear budgetary room for San Diego to pursue another player. The Padres still could use another quality starting pitcher as they prepare to begin the regular season at home against Detroit on Thursday, especially with right-hander Joe Musgrove expected to start on the injured list in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Placing a player on the restricted list allows teams to free up a roster spot while retaining the player’s rights. Darvish also won’t accrue service time while on the restricted list, but he is already fully vested in MLB’s pension plan after reaching 13 years, 146 days in the majors.

Darvish is one of Japan’s most successful players in major league history, earning five All-Star selections and 115 victories. He has a career 3.65 ERA while pitching 13 seasons stateside for four teams.

Darvish made only 16 starts in 2024 and 15 starts in 2025 for the Padres. He didn’t pitch until July last season due to elbow inflammation, and he was pulled from his start in San Diego’s final playoff game in the second inning last October.

Two months after his surgery, Darvish denied a report that he had told the Padres of his intention to retire, saying he hadn’t made a decision, but was “leaning towards voiding the contract” while saying there was “still a lot that has to be talked over.”

“Right now I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete,” Darvish wrote on social media. “If once I get to that point I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer