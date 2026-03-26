Giants manager Tony Vitello makes debut at last in jump from college ranks to big leagues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tony Vitello turned down the basket of pastries during his morning coaches’ meeting on opening day, and that became an immediate victory in his book.

“You want as many wins as possible in a day. I avoided one of those pastries, and they all looked pretty deadly, so I’m at least 1-0 today,” Vitello said ahead of his managerial debut Wednesday with the San Francisco Giants against the Yankees.

There was still important work to do even hours before first pitch. Vitello needed a few refreshers on the major league rules book.

Even on the day of the season opener, San Francisco’s new manager acknowledged the learning won’t stop anytime soon as he makes the leap from college baseball to the big leagues.

“Just reviewing a lot of things today, so some extra conversations,” he said. “I’ve done it before, get the group together and ask as many dumb questions as possible. You’d rather look foolish earlier than later.”

Asked about any nerves and whether he slept well ahead of this career milestone, Vitello chuckled and joked, “Yeah, do I look nervous?”

“No, I’m just teasing. I answered this question several times today. It took a while to get to sleep but that’s kind of the norm for me when we play a night game,” he said. “You get out of here at whatever time and then you’d like some cool-down time and reflect on the day and also start looking toward tomorrow. Then once I was out I was out. Patience pays.”

The 47-year-old mades the big jump from coaching the University of Tennessee to the top dugout step with a storied franchise determined to return to the playoffs following a four-year absence.

His family is visiting and has helped with Vitello’s car and condo.

“People taking weight off my shoulders,” he said.

And the manager is finding some comfort in his new surroundings, saying “I like living here.”

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has been impressed. He made the unconventional hire of Vitello to replace the fired Bob Melvin and credited Vitello for his thoughtfulness when having the tough conversations with players about roster decisions.

“He’s a relationship-maker type of person,” Posey said. “I think the first time going through this having to bond with guys for six weeks or more and then say, ‘Hey, you’re not on the team’ was not something that was easy for him, and I personally really appreciate that because sometimes I think in the professional ranks of things it’s, ‘Hey, it’s part of the business, it’s part of the business,’ which it is but also you’re not only impacting that individual you’re impacting families as well. So I’m appreciative that he is thoughtful as far as what the impact is on decisions that we make.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone realizes the scrutiny and pressure Vitello will face. They met briefly at the winter meetings in December and Boone cherishes the managerial fraternity.

“Look, everyone’s got a different path. He came in with a lot more experience coaching and managing and things like that than I did — obviously managing really successfully, or head coaching really successfully in the college ranks,” Boone said. “I know he’s obviously had a ton of success and earned the opportunity and the right to be here.”

And in fitting fashion, the energetic Vitello skipped out of an iconic San Francisco cable car in his No. 23 jersey during pregame introductions and lined up on the field alongside his players, ready to get going.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer