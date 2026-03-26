Two-time reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge goes hitless for first time in career on opening day for Yanks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two-time reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge went hitless on opening day for the first time in his big league career and had four strikeouts in a game for the first time since September 2024 in the New York Yankees’ 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Judge struck out swinging in the first against Logan Webb, took a called third strike in the second, struck out on a foul tip in the fourth, then took another called third strike in the sixth. He grounded out starting the night on an 0-for-5 night.

He had not struck out four times since a five-strikeout game against Pittsburgh on Sept. 28, 2024.

Manager Aaron Boone liked how the rest of the order contributed on what was an off night for Judge.

“It was kind of a little bit of everyone tonight being able to have a hand in it,” Boone said. “A night we didn’t hit the ball out of the ballpark but just a lot of good pressurized at-bats I thought. Good night for us. I think we can beat you a lot of different ways.”

Judge was booed before the game and during each at-bat as he began his 11th big league season — someone the home fans at Oracle Park had so hoped would be wearing orange and black rather than pinstripes and playing in the Bronx. The California native had been pursued by the Giants during free agency in 2022 but he ultimately chose the Yankees’ $360 million, nine-year contract offer.

The 33-year-old slugger grew up in the Central Valley town of Linden and starred at Fresno State. He batted a career-best and major league-high .331 last season with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer