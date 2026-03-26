Astros and Angels meet in season opener

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Houston; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (0-0); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -182, Angels +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels in the season opener.

Houston went 87-75 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Astros scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2025 season while allowing 4.1.

Los Angeles had a 72-90 record overall and a 33-48 record in road games last season. The Angels scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 5.2 last season.

INJURIES: Astros: Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press