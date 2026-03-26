Padres host the Tigers in the season opener

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0); Padres: Nick Pivetta (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -131, Padres +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Detroit Tigers in the season opener.

San Diego had a 90-72 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff had a 3.63 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Detroit went 87-75 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Tigers pitching staff averaged 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Trey Sweeney: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bailey Horn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (oblique), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Troy Melton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press