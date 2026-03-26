Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Padres host the Tigers in the season opener

By AP News

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0); Padres: Nick Pivetta (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -131, Padres +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Detroit Tigers in the season opener.

San Diego had a 90-72 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff had a 3.63 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Detroit went 87-75 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Tigers pitching staff averaged 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Trey Sweeney: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bailey Horn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (oblique), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Troy Melton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.