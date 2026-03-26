Jacob Misiorowski strikes out 11 in five innings as Brewers wear out the White Sox 14-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 while allowing one run over five innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Thursday.

Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer, Sal Frelick produced a two-run blast and William Contreras delivered a three-run double as the Brewers began their pursuit of a fourth straight NL Central title.

Chase Meidroth and Munetaka Murakami hit solo shots for the White Sox.

Misiorowski, who turns 24 on April 3, got the opening day assignment following an eventful rookie season in which he made the NL All-Star team just five starts into his career and threw as hard as 104.3 mph in the playoffs. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Brewers pitcher in a season opener.

He began Thursday’s game by allowing a homer to Meidroth before striking out the next three batters. Misiorowski (1-0) reached a top speed of 101.1 while combining with four relievers on a four-hitter.

Milwaukee pulled ahead for good by scoring four runs in the second inning off Shane Smith, who pitched in the Brewers’ farm system before Chicago selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December 2024. Contreras capped that rally with his bases-clearing, two-out double down the left-field line.

Smith (0-1) allowed four runs — three earned — in 1 2/3 innings.

Chicago’s bullpen didn’t fare any better. Milwaukee scored two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three each in the sixth and seventh.

Frelick sent a 407-foot shot over the right-field wall against Tyler Gilbert in the fifth. Chicago’s Jordan Hicks and Jedixson Paez issued bases-loaded walks in the sixth. Bauers homered in the seventh off Paez.

Bauer started in left field in place of Jackson Chourio, who went on the injured list Thursday with a fractured left hand.

Murakami led off the ninth by homering to right off Jake Woodford. The Japanese slugger went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks in his MLB debut.

Up next

Sean Burke (4-11, 4.22 ERA last year) starts for Chicago and Chad Patrick (3-8, 3.53) pitches for Milwaukee when this series resumes Saturday.

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By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer