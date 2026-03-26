Garrett Crochet throws 6 shutout innings as Red Sox defeat Reds 3-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Garrett Crochet allowed only three hits in six innings, Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox got their first opening day shutout since 2015, defeating the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Thursday.

Roman Anthony had three hits for the Red Sox, who had their 11th opening day shutout — with all but one on the road.

It’s the ninth time the Reds have been blanked in an opener and the first since 2018. Rookie first baseman Sal Stewart had three of Cincinnati’s four hits, including a pair of doubles.

Crochet (1-0) became the first pitcher to start on opening day in each of his first three seasons as a starter, according to MLB. The right-hander struck out six and walked two en route to his first victory in an opener.

Crochet allowed only one hit the first five innings before running into some trouble in the sixth. Matt McLain drew a walk with one out and singles by Elly de la Cruz and Stewart loaded the bases.

The right-hander struck out Eugenio Suárez and Spencer Steer to get out of the inning.

Former Reds closer Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the ninth for the save.

Andrew Abbott, the first lefty to start a Reds opener since 1998, matched Crochet with six shutout innings and struck out four.

Rafaela lined Pierce Johnson’s fastball up the middle to drive in Marcelo Mayer. Mayer came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and drove a double to the warning track in left center off Johnson (0-1) that was just beyond the outstretched glove of Reds center fielder TJ Friedl.

Mayer advanced to third on Carlos Narváez’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on Rafaela’s second single of the game.

Boston added a pair of runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Trevor Story and Jaren Duran.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (14-8, 4.28 ERA in 2025) will face Reds RHP Brady Singer (14-12, 4.03 ERA in 2025) on Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer