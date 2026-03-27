Sánchez strikes out 10 in 6 shutout innings, Bohm, Schwarber go deep in Phillies’ 5-3 win over Texas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out 10 and tossed three-hit ball over six shutout innings in his first start since he signed a $104 million contract extension, and Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm each homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Sánchez did not issue a walk over 87 pitches in his first career opening-day start and showed why the Phillies tore up his old deal before it expired and gave him a much more lucrative contract through the 2032 season. The 29-year-old left-hander won 13 games last season and finished runner-up behind Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Skenes was chased in the first inning earlier in the day by the Mets — as 76ers star Joel Embiid mocked the Pirates ‘ ace on social media — while Sánchez never pitched into a serious jam against Texas and spoiled manager Skip Schumaker’s Texas debut.

Sánchez pumped his fist into his mitt in excitement after he struck out Corey Seager to end the sixth inning. Sánchez walked off the mound to a standing ovation and waved to 44,610 fans.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer for Texas in the ninth that forced the Phillies to use closer Jhoan Duran for the save.

Sánchez was backed by the usual pop in the Phillies’ lineup.

Schwarber, last season’s NL home run champion with 56 who agreed to a $150 million, five-year contract in the offseason, hit a two-run opposite-field homer in the first inning off Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Bohm made it 5-0 and chased Eovaldi in the fifth when he also went the other way with a three-run shot to right.

Phillies rookie center fielder Justin Crawford, the son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, singled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues and singled again in the fifth.

Phillies reliever Zach Pop failed the team’s first Automated Ball-Strike System challenge in the eighth inning against Brandon Nimmo. Pop challenged James Hoye’s ball four call but it was confirmed on replay and Nimmo walked.

Up next

The three-game series resumes Saturday when the Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (5-10, 6.01 ERA) to the mound against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (12-8, 2.97 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer