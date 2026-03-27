Dodgers play the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -223, Diamondbacks +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles had a 93-69 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.96 ERA while averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

Arizona had an 80-82 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: day-to-day (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Del Castillo: 10-Day IL (calf), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press