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Blue Jays and Athletics face off in season opener

By AP News

Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -168, Athletics +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open the season at home against the Athletics.

Toronto went 94-68 overall and 54-27 at home last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season and totaled 191 home runs.

The Athletics went 76-86 overall and 40-41 in road games last season. The Athletics slugged .431 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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